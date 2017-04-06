Explosion Injures One In Russian City Of Rostov-On-Don

A man in the southwestern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don has been injured by a small explosion.

Rostov officials said the man found a plastic bag on the street early on April 6 and that a flashlight in the bag exploded when he tried to switch it on.

The blast blew off several of his fingers, officials said.

Several hours later, police cordoned off another location in the center of the city after locals found another suspicious flashlight.

Investigators and explosives experts are working at the site.

The incidents came amid jitters in Russia following an April 3 bombing on a subway train in St. Petersburg that killed 14 people and injured nearly 50.

Based on reporting by Interfax, privet-rostov.ru, and TASS