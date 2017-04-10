Prominent Soviet-Era Actress's Son Convicted Of Her Murder

The son of prominent Soviet-era film actress Aleksandra Zavyalova has been convicted of killing her and sentenced to eight years in prison.

A court in St. Petersburg found Pyotr Zavyalov guilty of murdering his mother on April 10 and sentenced him the same day.

Zavyalova, 79, died of stab wounds in February 2016.

Zavyalova gained fame in the Soviet Union when she played a leading role in Shadows Disappear At Noon, a popular televised film series in the 1970s.

After playing that role, Zavyalova more or less disappeared from screens.

Her last role was in the movie White Clothes, which was shot at the Belarus Film Studio in 1992, a year after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax