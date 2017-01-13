Spain Arrests Two Accused Of Connections To Islamic State

Spanish authorities say they have arrested two people for suspected ties to the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

The Interior Ministry said the two were arrested in Spain's North African enclave city of Ceuta. They had undergone a long radicalization process and were part of a group that was moving closer to carrying out terror attacks, the ministry said.

No information on the identities of the two was immediately available.

The ministry said Spanish police have arrested 180 suspected Islamist extremists over the past two years, many of them in Ceuta, which is bordered by Morocco on one side and the Mediterranean Sea on the other.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters