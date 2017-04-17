Russian Authorities Detain Ninth Suspect In St. Petersburg Subway Bombing

Russian security agents have detained a ninth person in connection with the St. Petersburg subway train bombing that killed 15 people and injured 45 people on April 3.



An FSB statement said the suspect, 27-year-old Azimov Abror Akhralovich, was detained on April 17 in the Moscow region's Odintsovo district "in the framework of the criminal case" over the suicide terrorist attack.



The FSB statement said Akhralovich was a "native of the Central Asia region" and allegedly had "trained the suicide attacker."



Akbarzhon Jalilov, a 22-year-old Kyrgyz-born ethnic Uzbek man with Russian citizenship, has been identified by Russian authorities as the suicide bomber.



Law enforcement officials have been trying to determine Jalilov’s motives, whether he had been radicalized by Islamic extremists, and whether anyone else assisted him in the planning of the bombing.



There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

