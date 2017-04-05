Trump Reportedly Removes Political Aide Bannon From National Security Council

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly removed his controversial chief political strategist, Steve Bannon, from the powerful National Security Council, White House sources say.

The new composition of the National Security Council was announced on the Federal Register on April 5, but would only be public on April 6.

White House sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the memorandum removes Bannon and restores the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as permanent members of the panel.

A senior White House official told AP that Bannon was no longer needed as a permanent member of the council following the February resignation of Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Trump’s decision to name Bannon to the council was greeted with controversy by many critics who felt a political operative had no role in discussion national-security matters.

Reuters quoted an unnamed White House source as saying Bannon’s removal was a victory for current national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who reportedly has had tense relations with Bannon.

