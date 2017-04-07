Suspects In St. Petersburg Subway Bombing Held In Pretrial Detention

Prosecutors in St. Petersburg are asking the courts to sanction the arrest of the eight suspects who have been detained in connection with the deadly April 3 bombing in the city's subway.

A St. Petersburg court on April 7 remanded two of the suspects -- one from Uzbekistan and one from Kyrgyzstan -- into custody for at least 2 months as the investigation is carried out.

In Moscow the same day, a suspect from Tajikistan was also remanded to pretrial detention.

On April 6, two suspects, including one woman, were detained in Moscow and six suspects were detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of unspecified involvement in the subway bombing, which killed 14 people -- including the suspected bomber -- and injuring around 50.

All the suspects are from Central Asia, and all deny any involvement in the attack.

Police have identified Akbarjon Jalilov, an ethnic Uzbek who was born in Kyrgyzstan and held Russian citizenship, as the suspected bomber.

The courts are expected to hold remand hearings for the other five detainees soon.

