SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS
McCain Visits NATO-Georgia Center, Calls For Peace Through Strength
Three U.S. lawmakers visited a NATO training center in Georgia, with Senator John McCain calling Russian military actions in the region illegal and immoral.
Ukrainians Hold Torchlight March To Honor Nationalist Leader
Ukrainians staged a torchlight march through the streets of Kyiv to mark the 108th anniversary of the birth of the late nationalist leader, Stepan Bandera.
Georgia's German Village
It looks a little like Germany, but it is in the Caucasus. A small village in Georgia still retains some of the character brought there by German settlers in the late 18th century.
OTHER NEWS
U.S. Intelligence Officials To Testify On Russia-Hacking Claim
Senior U.S. intelligence officials will testify on January 5 at a Senate hearing on allegations of a Russian cybercampaign to meddle in the presidential election.
British Journal Names Russian Central Bank Chief Top European Banker
The British journal The Banker has named Russian central bank head Elvira Nabiullina as the European Central Bank Chairman of the year.
Philippine President Open To Military Cooperation With Russia
Against the backdrop of a four-day visit to Manila of two Russian warships, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he is open to joint military exercises with Russia.
Debt Crisis Tugs At Russian Federation's Seams
A war of words has broken out between Russia’s central government and the Republic of Tatarstan, one of the country's most prosperous regions, in a sign of tension as cash-strapped Moscow struggles to fill its budget deficit.
Collective Responsibility Kadyrov’s Way
More than 100 relatives of alleged militants who reportedly took part in fatal attacks on local police during clashes in Grozny in December 17-18, 2016 have lost their jobs, pensions, and social benefits, in contravention of Russian law. (in Russian)
Top Russian Media Fakes Of 2016
In a survey of leading fake news stories appearing in Russian media in 2016, RFE/RL’s Russian Service selected “Poor Lisa” about a girl in Berlin, “Hillary Clinton Preparing a Color Revolution in the U.S.,” “Hillary Clinton Beats Her Husband,” and “Hague Tribunal Acquits Slobodan Milosevic” as standouts. (in Russian)
Ukraine To Manufacture M16 Rifle
Ukrainian munitions giant Ukroboronprom announced on January 3 that it will begin joint production with the U.S. company Aeroscraft of the American M16 rifle. (in Russian, Current Time TV)
France's Le Pen Dismisses Blacklisting Threat Over Crimea Comments
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has dismissed Ukraine's threat to bar her from entering the country following her assertion that Russia's annexation of Crimea was not illegal.
Eyeing Investments, Kazakhstan Introduces Visa-Free Travel
Kazakhstan says it has lifted visa requirements for citizens of countries of the European Union and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as a number of other states.
Dushanbe Probing Claim That Taliban Tanks Being Repaired In Tajikistan
Tajik authorities are looking into claims by an Afghan official that Taliban tanks and other heavy weapons are being repaired by Russian engineers in Tajikistan.
MOST READ/RUSSIA: Everything Will Start In 2017
Prominent political analyst and forecaster Valery Solovey told RFE/RL that he expects a “radical reform” of Russia’s political system beginning in 2017 and peaking in 2018 that could transform the country into “a normal presidential republic.” (over 150k views on Russian Service website)
Brussels Notebook: Elections Aren't Only Things Keeping NATO, EU Up At Night
COMMENTARY: Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
COMMENTARY: Turkmen Cut-Off Of Iran Leaves Dwindling Gas Options For Ashgabat
PODCAST: What Did Kyrgyzstan’s Referendum Change?