SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

Three U.S. lawmakers visited a NATO training center in Georgia, with Senator John McCain calling Russian military actions in the region illegal and immoral.

Ukrainians staged a torchlight march through the streets of Kyiv to mark the 108th anniversary of the birth of the late nationalist leader, Stepan Bandera.

It looks a little like Germany, but it is in the Caucasus. A small village in Georgia still retains some of the character brought there by German settlers in the late 18th century.

OTHER NEWS

Senior U.S. intelligence officials will testify on January 5 at a Senate hearing on allegations of a Russian cybercampaign to meddle in the presidential election.

The British journal The Banker has named Russian central bank head Elvira Nabiullina as the European Central Bank Chairman of the year.

Against the backdrop of a four-day visit to Manila of two Russian warships, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he is open to joint military exercises with Russia.

A war of words has broken out between Russia’s central government and the Republic of Tatarstan, one of the country's most prosperous regions, in a sign of tension as cash-strapped Moscow struggles to fill its budget deficit.

More than 100 relatives of alleged militants who reportedly took part in fatal attacks on local police during clashes in Grozny in December 17-18, 2016 have lost their jobs, pensions, and social benefits, in contravention of Russian law. (in Russian)

In a survey of leading fake news stories appearing in Russian media in 2016, RFE/RL’s Russian Service selected “Poor Lisa” about a girl in Berlin, “Hillary Clinton Preparing a Color Revolution in the U.S.,” “Hillary Clinton Beats Her Husband,” and “Hague Tribunal Acquits Slobodan Milosevic” as standouts. (in Russian)

Ukrainian munitions giant Ukroboronprom announced on January 3 that it will begin joint production with the U.S. company Aeroscraft of the American M16 rifle. (in Russian, Current Time TV)

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has dismissed Ukraine's threat to bar her from entering the country following her assertion that Russia's annexation of Crimea was not illegal.

Kazakhstan says it has lifted visa requirements for citizens of countries of the European Union and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as a number of other states.

Tajik authorities are looking into claims by an Afghan official that Taliban tanks and other heavy weapons are being repaired by Russian engineers in Tajikistan.

Prominent political analyst and forecaster Valery Solovey told RFE/RL that he expects a “radical reform” of Russia’s political system beginning in 2017 and peaking in 2018 that could transform the country into “a normal presidential republic.” (over 150k views on Russian Service website)