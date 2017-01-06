SvobodaToday
VIDEO REPORTS
Charter 77: Communist Czechoslovakia's Rock 'N' Roll Revolution
RFE/RL spoke to Vratislav Brabenec, one of the original signatories of Charter 77, and the saxophonist in the band forty years ago that started it all.
Hope For Ukraine's Abused Bears
Ukrainian animal rights activists and some lawmakers are fighting to restrict the use of animals in travelling circuses.
Remains Of Ukrainian Poet In Limbo After Being Exhumed
The remains of Ukrainian poet Oleksandr Oles and his wife have been exhumed and replaced by the body of the man who had been paying for the family grave in Prague.
OTHER NEWS
Intelligence Chief Accuses Russia Of Unprecedented Meddling In U.S. Election
The United States' top intelligence official has said a suspected Russian cyberhacking campaign constituted unprecedented meddling in the American electoral process.
Russian Military Says It Has Begun Drawdown Of Forces In Syria
Russia’s military has begun a drawdown of its forces in Syria, media reports quoted the chief of Russia's general staff General Valery Gerasimov as saying on January 6.
Sanctions Against Russia Cost EU Over 17 Billion Euros In 2015
A report published by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research has found that the European Union has lost 17.6 billion Euros and about 400,000 jobs as a result of Russian sanctions in 2015. The report notes that income from exports to Russia would have fallen even without sanctions as a result of Russia’s economic crisis, the ruble’s fall, and declining demand. (in Russian, Current Time TV)
Kadyrov Gradually Losing Army
Preparations are underway to reassign military units belonging to Chechnya’s Interior Ministry, known as “Kadyrovtsy” or Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s “supporters,” to Russia’s newly created National Guard by the end of 2017. To date, 5,300 Kadyrovtsy have reportedly been transferred. (in Russian)
Ukraine’s Missile Shield: PR Or Sound Investment?
In response to plans to begin serial production of Ukrainian-made medium-range missiles that were tested in 2016, some Ukrainian analysts question whether the necessary funds exist, while soldiers say there is a more urgent need for small anti-tank missile systems on the ground. (in Ukrainian)
Economists Say No Revival in Occupied Territories Without Ukraine
Leading Ukrainian economist Andrey Novak has dismissed statements made by leaders of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic about impending industrial growth and plans to launch 20 new companies, contending that such growth is impossible in light of the region’s lack of export markets, investments, and expertise. (in Russian)
Former Kosovar Premier To Remain In French Custody Pending Extradition Bid
A French court has ordered former Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj to remain in custody pending an extradition request from Serbia on war crimes in a case that has strained the fragile ties between Belgrade and Pristina.
Tajik Human Rights Lawyer's Prison Term Extended
A court in Tajikistan has extended the prison term of prominent human rights lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov, who was found guilty of calling for the overthrow of the government and inciting social unrest.
