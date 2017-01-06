SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

RFE/RL spoke to Vratislav Brabenec, one of the original signatories of Charter 77, and the saxophonist in the band forty years ago that started it all.

Ukrainian animal rights activists and some lawmakers are fighting to restrict the use of animals in travelling circuses.

The remains of Ukrainian poet Oleksandr Oles and his wife have been exhumed and replaced by the body of the man who had been paying for the family grave in Prague.

OTHER NEWS

The United States' top intelligence official has said a suspected Russian cyberhacking campaign constituted unprecedented meddling in the American electoral process.

Russia’s military has begun a drawdown of its forces in Syria, media reports quoted the chief of Russia's general staff General Valery Gerasimov as saying on January 6.

A report published by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research has found that the European Union has lost 17.6 billion Euros and about 400,000 jobs as a result of Russian sanctions in 2015. The report notes that income from exports to Russia would have fallen even without sanctions as a result of Russia’s economic crisis, the ruble’s fall, and declining demand. (in Russian, Current Time TV)

Preparations are underway to reassign military units belonging to Chechnya’s Interior Ministry, known as “Kadyrovtsy” or Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s “supporters,” to Russia’s newly created National Guard by the end of 2017. To date, 5,300 Kadyrovtsy have reportedly been transferred. (in Russian)

In response to plans to begin serial production of Ukrainian-made medium-range missiles that were tested in 2016, some Ukrainian analysts question whether the necessary funds exist, while soldiers say there is a more urgent need for small anti-tank missile systems on the ground. (in Ukrainian)

Leading Ukrainian economist Andrey Novak has dismissed statements made by leaders of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic about impending industrial growth and plans to launch 20 new companies, contending that such growth is impossible in light of the region’s lack of export markets, investments, and expertise. (in Russian)

A French court has ordered former Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj to remain in custody pending an extradition request from Serbia on war crimes in a case that has strained the fragile ties between Belgrade and Pristina.

A court in Tajikistan has extended the prison term of prominent human rights lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov, who was found guilty of calling for the overthrow of the government and inciting social unrest.

Amid intermittent calls from Russians to put Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin’s body in the ground, Russian President Vladimir Putin may decide that 2017, the centenary of the Bolshevik revolution, is the time to do it.