SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

Will Russian President Vladimir Putin move closer to his goal of undermining the liberal world order in 2017, or will he overplay his hand?

After three years of conflict, volunteer medics are still evacuating the wounded in private cars -- and are demanding the Ukrainian army provide more front-line ambulances.

Demonstrators in Pristina held a protest against France's detention of former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, who is being held in custody pending an extradition request from Serbia on alleged war crimes.

In the heart of St. Petersburg, Russia's cultural capital and its most beautiful city, a communal apartment that survives from the Soviet period is a bleak place where residents do what they must to survive.

OTHER NEWS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called a U.S. report alleging Russian hacking in the U.S. presidential elections “unprofessional” and a “witch-hunt” lacking any evidence of Russian involvement, and expressed hope for a “sober approach” and dialogue. (in Russian)

A Russian political activist serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for participating in illegal demonstrations has been located after not being heard from for more than one month.

Russian state-controlled gas giant Gazprom said it was pumping record volumes to Europe amid unusually cold temperatures.

According to the United Nations, about 1,700 Russians aged 15 to 19 commit suicide each year. But the current law on protecting children from harmful information may not be a solution.

Ukrainian biathlon athletes will start the new Olympic season with old equipment due to the European Union’s embargo on arms sales, and Ukrainian legislation that overlooks the distinction between weapons intended for military and sport. (in Ukrainian)

Bosnian Serbs are set to hold a deeply divisive "statehood day" holiday on January 9 to mark the 25th anniversary of the declaration of an independent "Serb Republic" that ignited the Bosnian war.

Turkish police have identified the alleged New Year's Eve nightclub attacker in Istanbul as a citizen of Uzbekistan named Abdulkadir Masharipov.

Turkmenistan began the New Year by placing new restrictions on bank withdrawals by private entrepreneurs, lowering the limit from $10,000 previously to the equivalent of $1,000 in manat, the local currency. (in Russian)

In an interview with RFE/RL, exiled businessman Maxim Freidzon said “Putin has been deeply affiliated, psychologically and organizationally, with the underworld since his St. Petersburg times...Everything he is doing in the international arena nowadays is the behavior of an average hard criminal.” (over 120k views on Russian Service website)

More than 35 prominent Iranian-Americans have called on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to preserve a nuclear deal with Iran and choose "diplomacy over sanctions and war."