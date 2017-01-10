SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

The director of Russia’s National Energy Security Fund expresses his view, as the U.S. Senate begins confirmation hearings on January 11 for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of former ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

About 1,500 migrants are braving freezing weather in Belgrade, as they continue to wait for permission to travel.

Kazakh oil company workers extended their hunger strike into a fifth day, as they seek to overturn a court decision to close their union.

A Tajik retiree used her funeral savings to repair neighborhood roads instead. She said "a good deed" pays better dividends.

Peace campaigners marching from Berlin to Aleppo arrived in the Czech Republic on the 15th day of their journey to demand an end to war in Syria.

OTHER NEWS

A Kremlin spokesman says a U.S. decision to impose personal sanctions on three Russians and a U.S. Senate proposal to expand sanctions against Russia are "further steps in the artificially created degradation of our relations."

The United States has slapped sanctions on five additional Russians for alleged human rights violations, including powerful senior law-enforcement official Aleksandr Bastrykin and lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi.

Ukrainian lawmaker and former political prisoner Nadia Savchenko published a list of persons imprisoned in the separatist-controlled territories of eastern Ukraine and in Russia, and prisoners whose release has been requested by the territories’ leadership. (in Russian, Current Time TV)

An alleged militant suspected of involvement in the murder of an investigator in Russia's Daghestan region has been extradited from the Czech Republic to Russia.

A top Russian diplomat who was found dead in his apartment in Athens died of natural causes, Russian and Greek officials say.

The street in Ankara where the Russian Embassy to Turkey is located has been renamed in honor of Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador who was assassinated in December.

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has signed a decree allowing citizens of 80 countries to stay in the country for up to five days without a visa.

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov has asked the country's conservative leader Nikola Gruevski to form a new government based on the results of elections held in December.

Mehman Huseynov, whose efforts to expose high-level corruption have irked members of President Ilham Aliyev's government, has been detained and charged with disobeying the police.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyaev has harshly criticized the country's prosecutors, calling on them to treat ordinary citizens and entrepreneurs properly.

Effective January 1, women in the western city of Turkmenbashi must produce a medical document certifying their dependence on tobacco in order to purchase cigarettes. The new order produced a queue of approximately 300-350 women at a local drug dispensary. (Turkmen Service)

During a roundtable discussion with RFE/RL, journalist Mikhail Taratuta said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping for renewed membership in the G-7 under a Trump presidency, but questioned what Russia has to offer the U.S. Political analyst Andrey Piontkovsky said that “Trump believes that Putin is needed in the fight with ISIS, and also as a counterweight to China. (Russian Service)

Commenting on the resurgent popularity of Russia’s most notorious leaders, prominent writer Olga Sedakova told RFE/RL that it’s rooted in a Russian mindset that dismisses the good as powerless: “If God wants to do something, it won’t succeed without the help of evil. That’s why we see new monuments to Stalin, Ivan the Terrible and others.” (over 35k views on Russian Service website)