SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

Reports that the Kremlin has compromising information on President-elect Donald Trump recall the KGB’s longstanding practice of ”kompromat.”

Hundreds of U.S. tanks and armored vehicles arrived in Germany, for a new show of strength on the border with Russia.

Struggling dairy farmers in the Russian region of Chelyabinsk have found a novel way to cash in on their cows and find new customers.

OTHER NEWS

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pushing new legislation that would cement into U.S. law sanctions imposed on Russia for its annexation of Crimea.

Russia has signaled that it will only remove newly appointed Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland from its sanctions list on a reciprocal basis.

The World Bank is predicting 1.5 percent growth in Russia’s gross domestic product in 2017, and sees gains of 1.7 percent in 2018 and 1.8 percent the following year, helped by increases in commodity prices.

Prominent Russian writer Boris Akunin has severed his association with the Russian PEN Center as part of a widening split within the rights organization.

New proposals aired this week could put Russia on a radical anti-smoking course.

Tennis star Maria Sharapova said on January 10 that she will return from her 15-month doping ban to play at a tournament in Germany on April 26.

Ukrainian lawmaker Nadia Savchenko’s decision to publish the names of hundreds of people who have been taken captive or gone missing during the nearly three-year-old war in eastern Ukraine was in defiance of appeals by authorities to keep the information secret.

A prominent Azerbaijani blogger who crusades against corruption says he was beaten by police after being detained on a central Baku street on January 9.

Recriminations among leading members of Georgia’s United National Movement have prompted expectations that the opposition party will split into rival factions allied with former President Mikheil Saakashvili and Giga Bokeria when it convenes its annual congress on January 20. (In Russian, Georgian Service)

Georgia's president and government have condemned the demolition by Russian troops of a 19th-century church and Polish cemetery in the breakaway Abkhazia region.

The Kazakh president declared he will promote the interests of the five former Soviet republics of Central Asia during his country’s 2017-18 stint on the UN Security Council.

A new report published by Russian opposition leader Ilya Yashin asserts that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s use of hybrid warfare to regain control over Ukraine coincides with the interests of corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs, with both sides “seeking to plunge Ukraine into chaos.” (Russian Service)

Aleksei Yablokov, a prominent Russian environmentalist and opposition politician whom a colleague described as a "hero of our time," has died at the age of 83.