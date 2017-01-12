SvobodaToday
VIDEO REPORTS
Central Asia's Dedicated Cops
Several police officers in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have become Internet sensations after they jumped on cars to stop them.
Protesters Demand France Release Kosovo's Ex-Prime Minister
Supporters of Kosovo's former prime minister Ramush Haradinaj called on France to release him from custody after he was arrested on a Serbian war-crimes warrant.
For Kyrgyz Boy, News Report Brings Life-Changing Help
Viewers of a May 2016 report published by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service about a disabled six-year-old boy responded with assistance that has enabled him to walk and attend school.
VOX POP: How Will You Remember Obama’s Presidency?
Many respondents to an informal street poll in Moscow said they’ll remember U.S. President Obama’s negative remarks about Russia and its leadership, but some said he’d performed his professional duties better than his Russian counterpart because “his people live better.” One person said she’ll remember “Beyonce's terrific performance” at his second inauguration. (Russian Service)
OTHER NEWS
U.S. Vice President To Make Final Ukraine Visit
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will visit Ukraine for talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on January 15.
Russian Bill Decriminalizing Domestic Assault Sails Through First Reading
Russian legislators returned from recess by approving the first reading of a bill that would decriminalize assault in the family home.
Ukrainian Authorities Ban Independent Russian Broadcaster Dozhd
Russian media reports that Ukraine’s radio and tv council has banned broadcasts of the independent, Russian TV station Dozhd (Rain) because of the station’s repeated violations of Ukrainian legislation prohibiting entry to Crimea from Russian territory, and its broadcast of Russian advertising. (in Russian, Current Time TV)
Kadyrov Says Police Killed Four Militants, Detained Dozens
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has said dozens of suspected militants were detained and four of them killed in a special security operation in Chechnya on January 11.
Activists Protest St. Petersburg Cathedral's Handover To Church
Activists in St. Petersburg have protested the decision of the Russian city's government to hand over the landmark St. Isaac's Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church.
European Parliament Committee Backs Georgia Visa-Free Travel
The European Parliament's civil liberties committee voted overwhelmingly for visa liberalization for Georgia to the EU's Schengen zone.
Serbian President Urges Protection Of 'Serbian Rights'
Serbia's president Tomislav Nikolic has urged greater protection for the rights of Serbs in the Balkan region after a meeting with former Bosnian Serb leader Momcilo Krajisnik, who was convicted of war crimes.
Czechs Say No Evidence Trump Lawyer Traveled To Prague
A Czech investigative journal quotes local intelligence officers as saying they have no evidence that a lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump traveled to the Czech capital last year.
Date Set For High-Profile Trial Of Kazakh Journalist
A Kazakh court has set a date for the high-profile trial of Bigeldy Gabdullin, a well-known journalist charged with extorting money from officials.
Tajik President Appoints Son Acting Mayor Of Dushanbe
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has signed decrees dismissing the current chief of the Dushanbe city administration, and appointing his eldest son, Rustam Emomali, head of the country’s anti-corruption agency, as his successor. (in Russian, Tajik Service)
Turkmenistan’s New Airport Is Sinking
Turkmenistan’s new international airport, unveiled in the capital city of Ashgabat only months ago, is suffering from settling at its foundations that is causing glass windows to crack and communications systems to fail. (in Russian, Turkmen Service)
COMMENTARY: Calculating The Bid For St. Isaac’s Cathedral
Andrey Pivovarov, coordinator of the NGO Open Russia, called efforts by the Russian Orthodox Church to acquire St. Petersburg’s St. Isaac's Cathedral, currently a museum, “selfish,” claiming it will afford the Church access to sizeable financial flows while holding the city responsible for maintenance. (Russian Service)
COMMENTARY: Will Russia Respect Trump’s America More?
U.S.- based analyst Maria Snegovaya dismissed speculation that Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson will oversee a policy critical of Russia under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, telling an RFE/RL roundtable, “Look at Rex Tillerson’s background. He has close ties with Sechin and an award from Putin. Russia expects energy cooperation and, most importantly, lifting sanctions so that Russian oil companies can use Western technology.“ (Russian Service)
