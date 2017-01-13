SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

Moscow’s characterization of U.S. deployments to Poland as a threat to Russia’s security speaks volumes.

Street artist Vladimir Ovchinnikov’s work dots the small town of Borovsk, Russia, depicting local residents, famous historical events, and honoring victims of Soviet repressions.

Afghans, Pakistanis, and other migrants continued to endure severe temperatures on January 12 at their unheated makeshift dwellings in the Serbian capital.

Vilkovo, a Ukrainian town located on the islands at the mouth of the Danube river, is commonly referred to as the “Ukrainian Venice” because one third of it lacks roads, and many houses can only be reached by boat. (in Russian, Current Time TV)

Most respondents to an informal street poll in Moscow said they like President-elect Donald Trump, describing him as “charismatic,” “business-minded,” “direct” and demonstrating “a positive attitude toward Russia.” Some questioned his competence or said they had no basis to judge. (Russian Service)

OTHER NEWS

Pundits in Moscow watching U.S. secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson’s confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate on January 11 expressed reactions ranging from upbeat pragmatism to an "I-told-you-so" warning that a Russia hawk could be entering President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet.

The U.S. congressional cable television broadcaster says it has investigated an interruption of its programming by RT on January 12 and determined it was caused by "an internal routing error."

Ukraine has banned the prominent independent Russian television station Dozhd (TV Rain) from broadcasting in the country after a report identifying the boundary between Crimea and the rest of Ukraine as the Ukrainian-Russian border angered authorities in Kyiv.

Russia's Defense Ministry says that it has signed an agreement with the Turkish Army to ensure flight safety over Syria.

China and Russia have expressed concern about a U.S. plan to deploy an antimissile system in South Korea and vowed to take unspecified "countermeasures," state media reported.

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told an audience at the annual Gaidar Forum on January 13 that Russia may discontinue the embargo on food imports after December 2017 if relations with the West improve, and called on Russian producers to be prepared for Western goods to reenter the market. (Russian Service)

Unconfirmed reports that over 100 young people were arrested in Chechnya during special operations on January 11 contradict official declarations of 22 arrests and, if true, could indicate growing opposition to the region’s leadership. (In Russian, North Caucasus Service)

Russian social networks reacted with indignation to a bill in the Russian Duma decriminalizing domestic violence, saying it “will secure violence as a norm of behavior.” Posts have argued that the bill’s imposition of fines as a penalty for violence would affect low-income families disproportionately, likely stimulating further aggression and discouraging victims from registering additional complaints. (Russian Service)

The slow return of growth to Russia's economy this year will not provide much help to people looking for jobs, the International Labor Organization has said.

Twelve children believed to be infected with the virus that causes AIDS have been taken away from their adoptive parents in Moscow, Russian authorities say.

A game for teenagers developed by militants in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled Donetsk region, named Dawn 2017, includes an obstacle course, physical training, and weapons drills, and is suspected by psychologists and teachers of being used to condition youth for war. (Ukrainian Service)

Leading members of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement announced on January 12 that they are leaving the party and starting a new political force.

A Hungarian television camerawoman who grabbed headlines in 2015 by kicking fleeing migrants near the southern border with Serbia has been convicted of vandalism and sentenced to probation.

Human Rights Watch warns that human rights are increasingly in danger as strongman leaders in Russia, Turkey, and China step up their repression of dissent and populist parties rise in the West.

Speaking to RFE/RL, Russian commentator Alexander Morozov compared President-elect Donald Trump to Italian President Sylvio Berlusconi, noting his populist style and treatment of the press and women. Novaya Gazeta editor Kirill Martynov suggested that Trump’s election reflects an imbalance in the American political system, and whereas President Obama sought to use language to uplift the electorate,Trump puts the electorate down. (Russian Service)