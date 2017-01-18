SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused U.S. President Barack Obama's administration of trying to undermine President-elect Donald Trump's legitimacy, saying those associated with a leaked dossier were “worse than prostitutes.”

A new center for analyzing and countering disinformation that was set up by the Czech government ahead of elections this year has been attacked as "censorship" by the Czech president.

Kyrgyz families began to bury their loved ones who were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into their homes. They gathered on January 17 to mourn, after a Boeing 747 came down in their village adjacent to the runway of Bishkek's Manas airport a day earlier.

An estimated 1,200 refugees and migrants continued to sleep rough in abandoned warehouses in central Belgrade.

OTHER NEWS

Russia says that Edward Snowden, the former U.S. intelligence contractor who leaked thousands of secret documents from the National Security Agency, has been granted permission to remain in the country for at least two more years.

Estonia and Lithuania moved on January 17 to shore up military relations with the United States ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Lithuania says it will start construction on a 129-kilometer, 2.5 meters high fence on its border with Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave bordering the NATO-member nation.

China is willing to play a constructive role in seeking a political resolution to the crisis in Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart on January 17.

Ukrainian lawmaker Nadia Savchenko has caused controversy by suggesting that Kyiv accept Moscow's grip on Crimea for the time being if it wants to regain control over eastern territory held by Russia-backed separatists.

The retrial of prominent Russian anticorruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny resumed on January 18 after a break for the New Year and Christmas holidays.

Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko told Russian media on Wednesday that authorities are ready for dialogue with the U.S. on the Russian law banning American adoptions of Russian children, while noting that, to date, there has been no constructive proposal from the American side. (Russian Service)

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that a Russian law barring Americans from adopting Russian children led to human rights violations.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has told Russia that a landmark agreement bolstering ties between Moldova and the European Union was concluded "hastily" and suggested he wants to abandon it.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions against Republika Srpska’s nationalist leader, Milorad Dodik, saying that he is actively obstructing efforts to implement the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

EU lawmakers have elected Italian center-right candidate Antonio Tajani as the next president of the European Parliament, replacing Martin Schulz, who is leaving Brussels to return to German politics.

A military court in the western city of Aktobe sentenced two national guard officers to 4.5 and 3.5 years in prison on grounds that they hid in a bathroom during an armed terrorist attack on a military installation in June, 2016. (in Russian, Current Time TV)

Turkmen authorities have provided no comment on reports that livestock and poultry in several regions across the Central Asian country are infected with the Anthrax virus. (in Russian,Turkmen Service)

Chechen and Russian security personnel have launched the largest operations in a decade to round up suspected members of a group allegedly associated with the extremist group Islamic State, but details about the men’s intentions and how many were apprehended or killed remain unclear.

Prominent members of the Russian PEN center who have recently withdrawn from the organization over its position on Ukraine and alleged attempts to falsify internal documents, including Sergey Parkhomenko and Nobel Laureate Svetlana Alexievich, have accused the current leadership of “trying hard not to be a human rights organization,” in violation of its charter. (Russian Service)