SvobodaToday

What do we mean by the post-Cold War liberal international order?

Some parents in Moscow have protested a new textbook being used as part of the national school ethics curriculum, claiming it propagates Russian Orthodox Christian teachings.

A protest by oil workers in western Kazakhstan against the closure of a confederation of independent trade unions is growing in magnitude as it approaches the end of its second week.

Tajikistan's president has appointed his eldest son as mayor of the country's capital, Dushanbe.

U.S. President Barack Obama said sanctions imposed on Russia for annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula should not be linked to discussions of reducing nuclear arsenals, but should remain in place until Moscow reverses course on Ukraine.

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for United Nations ambassador said during her confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate on January 18 that Moscow cannot be trusted, but added that Washington will need the Kremlin's cooperation on counterterrorism efforts and other challenges.

The Russian Constitutional Court has declared that Moscow has no obligation to comply with a European Court of Human Rights ruling that it pay nearly 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) to shareholders of the defunct oil company Yukos.

Russia says it conducted its first joint air strikes with Turkey against Islamic State targets in Syria on January 18, operations signaling improved ties between the two nations that back opposing sides in the Syria conflict.

Turkish authorities have arrested two suspects, including a police officer, in connection with the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov.

The Russian nongovernmental election monitoring organization Golos (Voice) has received the 2017 international Democracy Defender Award from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The first deputy chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament has quoted figures from Russia’s Foreign Ministry indicating that 170,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. (in Russian, Current Time TV)

Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik has dismissed U.S. sanctions imposed against him, and called on Bosnia-Herzegovina’s government to declare the U.S. ambassador persona non grata.

Turkish police on January 18 rounded up 27 people mostly from Central Asia, who they said were linked to an Uzbek man suspected of carrying out a New Year’s Eve attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

The office of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's son has been moved to the former presidential headquarters in the Central Asian nation, stoking speculation that Rustam Emomali will be tapped to succeed his father.

A recent poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, triggered by new legislation in the Duma, has found that 33 percent of respondents are aware of domestic violence in the families of their friends; 10 percent personally experienced violence in their own family; and 19 percent condone the use of physical force against their spouses and children. (in Russian, Current Time TV)

RFE/RL’s investigative program Schemes has found that dozens of unoccupied historic buildings in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv have passed into the hands of private owners who have no interest in the buildings’ architectural or historical value, but aim instead to sell or develop them as commercial properties. (Ukrainian Service)