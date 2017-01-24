SvobodaToday
VIDEO REPORTS
Syria Truce Talks Conclude In Kazakhstan
Rebel factions and representatives of the Syria government agreed to create a mechanism to monitor the fragile Syrian cease-fire during peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana.
Lights Out In Samarkand
In Samarkand, Uzbekistan, a severe shortage of electricity has left some residents to rely on candles for lighting and courtyard fires to cook.
The Last Winter For Russian Buddhists
On an isolated mountaintop in Russia's Ural Mountains, a Buddhist monastery is about to be demolished to make way for digging by one of Russia's largest mining companies.
Finding Elvis: Tracking Down A Bosnian Boy 25 Years After The War
There was an emotional reunion in Sarajevo when German photographer Bjorn Steinz decided to track down Elvis -- whom he last saw as a 6-year-old boy during the 1990s Bosnian war.
OTHER NEWS
Pentagon Denies Russian Claims Of Coordinated Strikes In Syria
The Pentagon has denied Russian state-media reports that it provided coordinates for Russian air strikes targeting Islamic State militants in Syria, and that the bombing was a joint mission with U.S.- led coalition forces.
Kadyrov Says Chechens Among Russian Military Police In Syria
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has confirmed on Instagram that men from Chechnya are serving in Syria.
Russian Court Rejects Navalny Team's Motion To Replace Judge
A Russian judge has rejected a motion by Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny's lawyer to recuse himself from the retrial of the opposition activist.
Russian Constitutional Court Hears Dadin's Challenge To Protest Law
Russia's Constitutional Court has begun hearing a complaint filed by imprisoned activist Ildar Dadin.
U.S. Sanctions Threaten Electronic Imports To Russia
Russian media outlet RBK reports that sanctions imposed by the Obama administration against Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in December, 2016 have jeopardized electronics imports to Russia. The sanctions prohibit U.S. companies from having commercial ties with the FSB, which oversees the import of any device with an encryption function. (Russian Service)
French Presidential Candidate Says Russia Sanctions 'Ineffective'
French presidential candidate Francois Fillon on January 23 said the European Union's economic sanctions against Russia are ineffective, and called for dialogue with Moscow.
Poroshenko Raises Risks Of Nord Stream 2
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on January 24 that the proposed Nord Stream 2 pipeline "carries a number of political risks." Critics claim that by supplying Russian gas directly to Germany, bypassing Ukraine and Slovakia, it would increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas. (Ukrainian Service)
Protesters Block Roads And Burn Tires Near Kyiv
Ukrainian activists partially blocked roads at entry points around Kyiv, demanding that Parliament relax conditions for importing vehicles and establish a “fair fee” for their purchase. (in Russian, Current Time TV)
Belarus GDP Falls To 2007 Levels
A 23 percent fall in the exchange rate of Belarus’s ruble has been blamed for the country’s latest GDP figures totaling $47.2 billion in 2016, a decrease from $55.3 billion in 2015, and almost on par with $45.2 billion GDP in 2007. (Belarus Service)
Croatia's Jews To Boycott Government Holocaust Commemoration
Croatia's Jewish communities will boycott a Holocaust commemoration at the country's parliament to protest what they say has been the government's tepid response to efforts by nationalists to glorify the country's World War II-era Nazi-collaborationist Ustasha regime.
Kosovar PM Accuses Serbia Of Efforts To Destabilize Nation
Kosovo's prime minister has accused Serbia of seeking to destabilize it ahead of European Union-facilitated talks aimed at ironing out disagreements between the Balkan nations.
Kazakh Oil Workers Prosecuted For Hunger Strike
Dozens of oil workers are facing court hearings in Kazakhstan's western region of Manghystau after a local court ruled their hunger strike illegal.
Kyrgyz Court Reinstates Life Sentence Against Rights Activist
A Kyrgyz court has reinstated a life sentence for ethnic Uzbek rights activist Azimjan Askarov in a case that has drawn international criticism.
ANALYSIS: Adygeya Leadership Change Could Rock Regional Island Of Stability
An incipient leadership change in one of the smallest North Caucasus republics could jeopardize its reputation as an island of stability in a region plagued by violence and corruption.
COMMENTARY: Truce Talks In Astana Promise Little
Moscow-based Oriental studies professor Alexander Shumilin told RFE/RL the Astana talks about the situation in Syria are more of a “consultation” in advance of a high-level meeting planned in Geneva on February 8. Syrian political analyst Makhmud Al-Khamza expressed pessimism about any outcome, arguing that “without America and without the UN, Russia can’t establish peace in Syria.” (Russian Service)
COMMENTARY: Russian Hackers And Their Patrons In The Global Cyber War
Andrey Soldatov, co-author of the recently published book, Battle for the Russian Web, told RFE/RL that so-called “anonymous Russian hackers work in close coordination with various government agencies, and often at the highest level -- the presidential administration and Kremlin--” in accordance with a political agenda. (Russian Service)
POLYGRAPH.Info: Russia Says Britain Did Not Send Aid To Aleppo: False
INFOGRAPHIC: Tracking Palmyra’s Destruction