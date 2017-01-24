SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

Rebel factions and representatives of the Syria government agreed to create a mechanism to monitor the fragile Syrian cease-fire during peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

In Samarkand, Uzbekistan, a severe shortage of electricity has left some residents to rely on candles for lighting and courtyard fires to cook.

On an isolated mountaintop in Russia's Ural Mountains, a Buddhist monastery is about to be demolished to make way for digging by one of Russia's largest mining companies.

There was an emotional reunion in Sarajevo when German photographer Bjorn Steinz decided to track down Elvis -- whom he last saw as a 6-year-old boy during the 1990s Bosnian war.

OTHER NEWS

The Pentagon has denied Russian state-media reports that it provided coordinates for Russian air strikes targeting Islamic State militants in Syria, and that the bombing was a joint mission with U.S.- led coalition forces.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has confirmed on Instagram that men from Chechnya are serving in Syria.

A Russian judge has rejected a motion by Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny's lawyer to recuse himself from the retrial of the opposition activist.

Russia's Constitutional Court has begun hearing a complaint filed by imprisoned activist Ildar Dadin.

Russian media outlet RBK reports that sanctions imposed by the Obama administration against Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in December, 2016 have jeopardized electronics imports to Russia. The sanctions prohibit U.S. companies from having commercial ties with the FSB, which oversees the import of any device with an encryption function. (Russian Service)

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon on January 23 said the European Union's economic sanctions against Russia are ineffective, and called for dialogue with Moscow.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on January 24 that the proposed Nord Stream 2 pipeline "carries a number of political risks." Critics claim that by supplying Russian gas directly to Germany, bypassing Ukraine and Slovakia, it would increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas. (Ukrainian Service)

Ukrainian activists partially blocked roads at entry points around Kyiv, demanding that Parliament relax conditions for importing vehicles and establish a “fair fee” for their purchase. (in Russian, Current Time TV)

A 23 percent fall in the exchange rate of Belarus’s ruble has been blamed for the country’s latest GDP figures totaling $47.2 billion in 2016, a decrease from $55.3 billion in 2015, and almost on par with $45.2 billion GDP in 2007. (Belarus Service)

Croatia's Jewish communities will boycott a Holocaust commemoration at the country's parliament to protest what they say has been the government's tepid response to efforts by nationalists to glorify the country's World War II-era Nazi-collaborationist Ustasha regime.

Kosovo's prime minister has accused Serbia of seeking to destabilize it ahead of European Union-facilitated talks aimed at ironing out disagreements between the Balkan nations.

Dozens of oil workers are facing court hearings in Kazakhstan's western region of Manghystau after a local court ruled their hunger strike illegal.

A Kyrgyz court has reinstated a life sentence for ethnic Uzbek rights activist Azimjan Askarov in a case that has drawn international criticism.

An incipient leadership change in one of the smallest North Caucasus republics could jeopardize its reputation as an island of stability in a region plagued by violence and corruption.

Moscow-based Oriental studies professor Alexander Shumilin told RFE/RL the Astana talks about the situation in Syria are more of a “consultation” in advance of a high-level meeting planned in Geneva on February 8. Syrian political analyst Makhmud Al-Khamza expressed pessimism about any outcome, arguing that “without America and without the UN, Russia can’t establish peace in Syria.” (Russian Service)

Andrey Soldatov, co-author of the recently published book, Battle for the Russian Web, told RFE/RL that so-called “anonymous Russian hackers work in close coordination with various government agencies, and often at the highest level -- the presidential administration and Kremlin--” in accordance with a political agenda. (Russian Service)