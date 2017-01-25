SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

The Kremlin’s recent moves in the Balkans are an attempt to set the clock back.

Hundreds of refugees and migrants stranded in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, launched a hunger strike on January 24.

A court in Kyrgyzstan reinstated a life prison sentence for a human rights activist in a verdict described by the UN as "deeply troubling."

OTHER NEWS

Japan scrambled fighter jets to intercept three Tu-95 Bear strategic bombers that were approaching the country's borders on January 24, Tokyo's Defense Ministry said.

Legislation that would decriminalize some forms of domestic violence has advanced in the Russian parliament despite vehement criticism from human rights and family protection groups.

Mykola Semena, a contributor to RFE/RL’s Crimea unit, was formally indicted on January 20 by Russian authorities on charges of “separatism” linked to an article he wrote denying Russian sovereignty over Crimea. (Crimea Realities)

Russian lawyer Nikolai Polozov, who has represented defendants in cases believed by human rights advocates to be politically motivated, was detained on January 25 by six security agents near his hotel in Simferopol.(Crimea Realities)

Leaders of Russia's Jewish community have accused a top lawmaker of making anti-Semitic remarks in his criticism of protests against the handover of St. Petersburg's St. Isaac's Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church.

A European Union court upheld sanctions against Russian munitions manufacturer Almaz-Antey for producing weapons systems supplied to Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. (Russian Service)

More than 50,000 "medical tourists" came to Belarus in 2016, an indication of the country’s emergence as a destination for cut-rate access to doctors and treatments.

The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia agreed in Brussels on January 25 to hold further high-level talks on establishing normal relations after a flare-up in tensions this year.

Kazakh journalist Bigeldy Gabdullin has been found guilty of extortion and given a five-year suspended sentence with parole-like restrictions.

Kyrgyz authorities say they have detained two suspected members of a terrorist group who were carrying $56,000 in counterfeit bills allegedly printed in Turkey.

A special commission has been set up by Tajikistan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs to enforce a December, 2016 order requiring policemen measuring 5’5” to weigh no more than 165 lbs or risk dismissal. (in Russian, Current Time TV)

Announcing its 2016 corruption index on January 25, Transparency International said corruption and social inequality are reinforcing each other around the world, generating popular disenchantment with political establishments.

A transit agreement reached earlier this month between the Georgian government and Russia's Gazprom has incurred widespread criticism.