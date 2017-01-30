SvobodaToday
THE POWER VERTICAL: Hacks, Spies, And A Tacit Admission
Did Russia just implicitly admit that it hacked the United States?
Tajikistan’s Water Woes
Tajikistan has half of Central Asia’s water reserves. But over 40 percent of its population doesn’t have access to clean water.
Down And Out In Belgrade, An Afghan Tale
Mustafa lives in an old car with his uncle in a parking lot in Belgrade. The 13-year-old is one of thousands Afghans living rough in Serbia.
As Iran Opens, Russia’s Lukoil Seeks To Expand Operations in Mideast
Russia's No.2 oil producer, Lukoil, is seeking opportunities for growth in the Middle East as Iran opens its oil fields to international partners, a senior executive says.
Former Separatist Leader From Luhansk Reportedly Dies In Russia
Russian media reports say Valeriy Bolotov, a former leader of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk region, has died in Russia at the age of 46.
St. Petersburg Residents Protest Transfer Of St. Isaac's To Church
More than 2,000 people rallied in St. Petersburg to protest a decision by the city administration to turn the landmark St. Isaac's Cathedral over to the Russian Orthodox Church.
Two Police Officers, Three Alleged Militants Killed In Chechnya
Authorities say two police officers and three alleged militants have been killed in Russia's volatile North Caucasus region of Chechnya.
More Ukrainian Soldiers Reported Killed Ahead Of Poroshenko Berlin Visit
Ukraine says five of its soldiers have been killed and nine wounded in some of the worst fighting in eastern Ukraine in weeks.
Poroshenko Ally Allegedly Poisoned With Mercury
Colleagues of lawmaker Ihor Kononenko, a member of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s parliamentary bloc, have repeated claims he was poisoned before the New Year, citing medical tests suggesting mercury in his body exceeding normal levels by a factor of 50. (Ukrainian Service)
Resumption of Georgia, Russia Ties Not Foreseen
In an exclusive interview with RFE/RL, Zurab Abashidze, Georgia’s special envoy for relations with Russia, said the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries must be predicated upon the start of a process “for a fair settlement of the conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia." (Russian Service)
Macedonian Conservatives Fail To Form Government With Ethnic Albanians
Macedonia's conservative leader has failed to reach a deal with his traditional ethnic Albanian allies to form a new government as the midnight deadline expired on January 29.
Hungary Hails Putin Visit, Says Sanctions On Russia 'Useless'
Hungary’s foreign minister says economic sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia have been "bad news for Europe," and welcomed the timing of President Vladimir Putin's planned trip to Budapest next week.
Conservationists Eye Kazakhstan To Give Tiger Second Chance
Returning tigers to Central Asia would involve using the Amur tiger from the Russian Far East, a subspecies that is nearly identical genetically to the extinct Caspian tiger.
Most Read/Russia: 'Please Don't Go! Stay with Me!'
At a recent ceremony, recipients of Russian state honors accepted the awards with slavish praise for President Vladimir Putin, prompting politician Nikolay Travkin to observe that the more adoration you show, the more budget money you will get. Journalist Artemiy Troitsky said such idolatry compares to that shown to Leonid Brezhnev, although today the situation is worse, since “there is an impression that if not Putin, then everything will collapse.” (over 60K views on Russian Service website)
ANALYSIS: Reading The Readouts: A Closer Look At The Trump-Putin Phone Call
RFE/RL takes a closer look at what the readouts said -- and left unsaid -- about sanctions, Ukraine, Syria and terrorism.
COMMENTARY: The Reasons Behind The Turkmen-Tajik Tiff
Diplomatic problems are coming at the same time economic problems are hammering Turkmenistan, as this tiff, one of several recent bilateral rows, shows.
PODCAST: Moscow's Balkan Mischief
PODCAST: Transition And Succession In Kazakhstan