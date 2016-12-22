SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

Moscow police detained seven civil society activists on their way to stage a demonstration at Russia's Federal Security Service headquarters, along with an RFE/RL reporter and cameraman who were covering the event.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded restrictions on the sale of surrogate alcohol after at least 71 people died in the Siberian city of Irkutsk from drinking bath lotion.

Ukrainian defense officials say at least seven government troops have been killed around the village of Svitlodarsk since December 18 as fighting with Russia-backed separatists intensified.

Protesters gathered in Tbilisi to call attention to the plight of people in Aleppo, amid the ongoing death and destruction of Syria's civil war.

Iran's President Hassan Rohani has arrived in Yerevan for an official visit. He will also visit Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

OTHER NEWS

The Kremlin's spokesman said that dialogue with the United States is currently "frozen," and that Moscow does not expect a quick thaw in relations when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

President Vladimir Putin placed flowers by the coffin of Andrei Karlov, assassinated in Turkey this week, and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said his memory would live forever.

Open-source investigator Bellingcat says Russia launched "systematic" artillery and other barrages against Ukraine in 2014 that were "essentially an act of war" against its smaller neighbor.

Investigators working for Russian anticorruption crusader Aleksei Navalny have uncovered two luxury Miami apartments allegedly belonging to the mayor of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia's fifth largest city.

Russia is fighting on the wrong side in Syria, and its aggression has turned Ukraine into a "hostile state," said Aleksei Navalny in an interview with RFE/RL’s Russian Service.

Russian media reports that Chechnya’s leadership has been tasked with forming two battalions, each comprising about 600 people, to be sent to Syria. Russian State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov will allegedly oversee the effort. (in Russian)

At least four people were injured in an explosion near a Moscow subway station that Russian officials say was caused by a leaking gas canister.

Gennadiy Yuriev, former deputy head of Ukrainian energy giant Naftogaz, shot and killed himself on December 21, ahead of a planned investigation and likely arrest by military prosecutors on suspicion of corruption and abuse of power under former President Viktor Yanukovych. (in Russian, Current TimeTV)

Ukraine’s newly passed budget promises to raise minimum wages and increase government revenues, but some deputies say it favors big business, and that many amendments on spending and tax codes were not discussed. (in Ukrainian)

Ukraine returned 17 masterpieces valued at 17 million euros to Italy on December 21 after they were stolen by masked, armed robbers from a Verona art museum last year.

A prominent TV journalist has quit his job at Kazakhstan's leading state-run channel after presenting a faked interview last week, colleagues say.

France's National Front is struggling to raise the 20 million euros it needs to fund next year's election campaigns, after Russia’s central bank revoked the license of a leading party lender in July.

Amid acute shortages and rising prices, Turkmenistan has threatened to fire state employees found queuing in long lines for food and other products. Security officers monitoring the lines have confiscated phones and detained journalists to prevent any documentation. (in Russian)

Far from being a source of increased tension between Turkey and Russia, the assassination of Andrei Karlov could bring them closer together and have repercussions on the ongoing war against the Islamic State extremist group.