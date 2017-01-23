SvobodaToday

VIDEO REPORTS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow is ready to advance a constructive dialogue with the United States in the interests of jointly combating terrorism.

Activists in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet states took part in "sister marches," joining numerous global protests against newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump.

Russian Orthodox Christians took the plunge in icy Siberian waters to mark the holy day of Epiphany, while the faithful in Serbia celebrated with a swimming race in Belgrade.

When Barack Obama leaves office, will the restaurant named after him close its doors?

OTHER NEWS

At peace talks in Astana today, Russia will seek to consolidate its gains in Syria.

Complimentary vodka flowed and chants of "Trumplissimo America!" resounded at a party in the Russian capital on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president of the United States.

A leading Democrat in the U.S. Senate has said he plans to introduce a bipartisan bill that would require U.S. President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval to lift any sanctions currently imposed on Russia.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has been reelected as head of the ruling United Russia Party.

Anti-corruption crusader and potential presidential contender Alexei Navalny has posted on his blog that Russia’s Central Bank has ordered the payment system Yandex to block the collection of funds for his presidential campaign. (in Russian, Current Time TV)

Balkar elders, citing nationalism and control over executive power by the Kabardinians, are calling on the authorities of Russia’s Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria to review the constitution and divide the region into two equal territorial subjects of the Russian Federation. (in Russian, North Caucasus Service)

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to continue sanctions against Russia to deter "further escalation" of the war in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said he would use all legal means to counter efforts by "some politicians in Kyiv and Moscow" to force Ukraine to hold early parliamentary elections.

Ukraine’s security service has reported that it detained two previously convicted Ukrainian citizens on January 20 who, allegedly on the Kremlin’s orders, sought to assassinate Ukrainian lawmaker Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Interior ministry and a vocal critic of Russia. (Ukrainian Service)

The Roshen candy manufacturer, owned by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, has announced that it is planning to shut its factory in Russia and lay off 700 workers.

Boris Rodos built an extraordinary career as a torturer and executioner in Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's dreaded secret police, the NKVD. His son, Valery, has spent most of his 74 years coming to grips with his father’s story.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has said he does not believe his country will ever be part of the European Union and that in order to be fully unified, it is necessary "to find common ground with Russia."

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyaev has floated a plan to abolish long-standing rules requiring citizens to obtain government permission if they want to travel abroad.

In a rare public protest in Uzbekistan, a group of retirees recently took to the streets to demand their local government drop its newfangled debit-card system and pay their pensions in cash.

Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloev one of the last major figures of Tajikistan's civil war era has just been removed from a key post he held for 20 years.

Prominent political analyst Liliya Shevtsova told RFE/RL that U.S. President Donald Trump and his team “are highly unlikely to lead America and the West out of their ideological crisis,” but they may deepen it and facilitate the arrival of a new leader who would define a new historic mission for America and its responsibility as the backbone of the world order.” (over 70k views on Russian Service website)

Abdulkafi Alhamdo spoke with RFE/RL's Russian Service about his flight from eastern Aleppo after surviving an experience he calls worse than "living in hell itself."