Stockholm Truck Attack Toll Rises To Five

Swedish police say a 60-year-old woman injured in an April 7 truck attack in Stockholm has died, bringing the death toll to five.

Police said the woman died in the hospital on April 28.

Uzbek national Rakhmat Akilov is in custody in Sweden, where investigators say he plowed a hijacked beer truck into pedestrians on a crowded street in downtown Stockholm.

Although no organization has claimed responsibility, Swedish authorities said Akilov is known to have shown sympathies for jihadist groups.

Akilov's lawyer, Johan Eriksson, told a custody hearing earlier this month that the 39-year-old had "confessed to a terrorist crime."

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov claimed on April 14 that Akilov had been recruited by the extremist group Islamic State (IS) after he left Uzbekistan in 2014 and settled in Sweden. He did not provide detailed evidence.

