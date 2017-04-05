Brussels Conference Secures $6 Billion In Syria Aid Pledges

International donors meeting in Brussels have pledged $6 billion in aid for Syria, the European Union has reported.

EU Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Styliandes said on April 5 that the amount was "an impressive figure" and noted that the commitments were only for 2017.

"Our conference is sending a powerful message," Styliandes said. "We are not letting down the people of Syria."

The EU-organized conference focused on raising pledges to help Syrians displaced by the six-year civil war and to boost international pressure for a political solution to the conflict.

Last year’s conference in London raised pledges worth $12 billion, $6 billion for 2016, and a further $6.1 billion for the 2017-20 period.

More than 300,000 people have been killed and millions have been displaced by the fighting between the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebels trying to oust him.

The Brussels conference concluded one day after the world was outraged by an apparent chemical-weapons attack in Syria’s Idlib Province. Western governments accuse Assad’s forces of carrying out the attack, which left about 70 people dead and dozens injured.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

