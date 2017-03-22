Rights Group Says At Least 33 Killed In Air Strike On Shelter Near Raqqa

A rights group says that an air strike hit a school being used as a shelter and killed at least 33 people near the Syrian city of Raqqa, which is held by the extremist group Islamic State (IS).

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it believed the air strike was carried out by aircraft of the U.S.-led coalition that is fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

It said its activists had found at least 33 bodies at the school, which was being used as a shelter for those displaced by the conflict, after the early morning attack.

"Local residents reported to the Syrian Observatory that more bodies had been recovered but the observatory had not been able to document them yet," the rights group said in a statement on its website.

U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish-Arab forces have been waging a campaign, with coalition-led air support, to retake Raqqa from IS militants.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP