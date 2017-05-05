Tajikistan Cancels 'Immortal Regiment' March On Victory Day

DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities have decided not to go ahead with a march called "Immortal Regiment" to mark the day of victory over Nazi Germany that is celebrated in the majority of the former Soviet republics on May 9.

The director of the presidential Strategic Studies Center in Dushanbe, Hudoiberdy Holiknazarov, told RFE/RL on May 5 that the decision not to hold the march this year had nothing to do with politics.

Last year, Tajikistan for the first time allowed a march of World War II veterans and Tajiks with portraits of their relatives who died during the war. The march, inspired by a similar one in Russia, is known as "Immortal Regiment."

It has been held across Russia and some other former Soviet republics on May 9 for several years.

Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Frolov on May 5 voiced regret at the decision, saying that Tajiks who died in the war deserved to be remembered.

Tajikistan's Hovar state news agency said on May 4 that the decision was prompted by security concerns and the "Islamic traditions that do not approve of publicly displaying pictures of deceased people."