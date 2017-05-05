Tajik Police Fired For Failing To Lose Weight

Tajikistan's Interior Ministry has dismissed 10 police officers for failing to lose weight.

Ministry spokesman Umarjon Emomali told RFE/RL on May 4 that 100 more police officers were warned about their excessive weight and given deadlines to get into shape.

"Police officers must be sharp, fast, and physically fit. They must be ready to act in any situation and fully carry out their service duties," Emomali said.

Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda warned in December that overweight police officers will be fired, and called on the law enforcement personnel to start working on getting physically fit.

The ministry announced in December that male police officers should be at least 168 centimeters tall, and female ones at least 160 centimeters tall. The standard weight for a 168-170-centimeter-tall police officer was set at 75 kilograms.