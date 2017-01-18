Tajik President's Son Moves Office To Former Presidential Headquarters

DUSHANBE -- The office of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's son has been moved to the former presidential headquarters in the Central Asian nation, stoking speculation that Rustam Emomali will be tapped to succeed his father.

The move comes shortly after Rahmon appointed Emomali, 29, as mayor of the capital, Dushanbe.

Tajikistan's chief architect, Jamshed Ahmadzoda, confirmed media reports about the move to RFE/RL on January 18.

Ahmadzoda said that the move is temporary and that a new building to house Emomali's office will be built in central Dushanbe soon.

Rahmon, 64, has ruled the poor, predominantly Muslim former Soviet republic since 1992. Many of his other close relatives, including his two daughters, occupy important official positions or control lucrative businesses.

Rights groups and opponents say he tolerates little dissent and suppresses his critics.

Rahmon moved his headquarters to an ornate new building several years ago.