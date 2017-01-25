Tehran Search Teams Recover Eight More Bodies From Collapsed Building

Iranian search teams on January 25 recovered eight more bodies from the site of a deadly building collapse in downtown Tehran, bringing the confirmed death toll to 15 – including 11 firefighters.

When the 17-story Plasco building caught fire and collapsed on January 19 state media initially reported that as many as 30 firefighters were killed.

Since then, Iranian officials have not given a precise casualty toll.

But at least five firefighters are still missing and presumed dead.

Based on reporting by AP, IRNA, and ISNA

