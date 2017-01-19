Accessibility links

Firefighters Feared Dead After Tehran Tower Collapse

There were conflicting reports of casualties after a high-rise building in downtown Tehran caught fire and collapsed. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours on January 19 before the 17-story Plasco building came down as state TV was broadcasting live. "Our main worry is about those firefighters trapped under rubble," Emergency Medical Services chief Pir-Hossein Kolivand told the official IRNA news agency. Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told state television that up to 25 firefighters were thought to be inside when the building fell.
