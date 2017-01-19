There were conflicting reports of casualties after a high-rise building in downtown Tehran caught fire and collapsed. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours on January 19 before the 17-story Plasco building came down as state TV was broadcasting live. "Our main worry is about those firefighters trapped under rubble," Emergency Medical Services chief Pir-Hossein Kolivand told the official IRNA news agency. Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told state television that up to 25 firefighters were thought to be inside when the building fell.
Firefighters Feared Dead After Tehran Tower Collapse
