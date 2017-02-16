Tillerson, Lavrov Begin Meeting In Bonn

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have begun a meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) meeting of foreign ministers in Bonn, Germany.

Lavrov said before the start of the meeting on February 16 that Moscow does not "interfere in the domestic matters of other countries," a reference to accusations by U.S. politicians after national security adviser Michael Flynn's resignation over conversations he had with Russian officials.

Lavrov added that he and Tillerson have "plenty of issues" to discuss and he hoped to establish "the parameters of our future work."

The two top diplomats and top military officers from Russia and the United States are meeting for the first time since the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova didn't specify what Lavrov and Tillerson would discuss -- saying only on February 15 that their talks would concern "bilateral relations that were driven into deadlock by the previous [U.S.] administration."

'Restoring Dialogue'

General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, also plans to meet his counterpart, Russian General Valery Gerasimov, on February 16 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

A statement released by Dunford's office on February 15 said their agenda would focus on "the current state of U.S.-Russian military relations and the importance of consistent and clear military-to-military communication to prevent miscalculation and potential crises."

Dunford met earlier on February 16 with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the same day that Russia and the United States would benefit from restoring communications between their intelligence agencies to bolster the fight against terrorism.

"It's in everyone's interest to restore dialogue between the intelligence agencies of the United States and other members of NATO," Putin told Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), in televised remarks at a meeting of the service in Moscow on February 16.

"It's absolutely clear that in the area of counterterrorism all relevant governments and international groups should work together," he said.

Relations between the United States and Russia sunk to post-Cold War lows and many ties were broken after Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and Moscow's ongoing support of separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said after a NATO defense ministerial meeting in Brussels that the United States is not "in a position right now to collaborate on a military level. But our political leaders will engage and try to find common ground or a way forward where Russia living up to its commitments, will return to a partnership of sorts here with NATO. But Russia is going to have to prove itself first and live up to the commitments they have made in the Russia-NATO agreement."

With reporting by RFE/RL correspondents Mike Eckel in Washington and Rikard Jozwiak in Brussels