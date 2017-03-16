Tillerson Says State Department Spending 'Unsustainable'

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the level of State Department spending in the past was "simply not sustainable."

Tillerson, speaking in Tokyo on March 16, was reacting to President Donald Trump's plans to cut the State Department's budget by some 28 percent.

He said "clearly the level of spending that the State Department has been undertaking is unsustainable."

Tillerson said the department was "coming off a historically high allocation of resources" adding that much could still be accomplished with "fewer dollars."

The White House is proposing a combined $25.6 billion budget for the State Department and USAID, a 28 percent reduction from current spending.

The State Department cuts are part of the White House’ budget plan for 2018 that will also slash spending on foreign aid and environmental programs to make way for a big boost in military spending. The budget will be presented on March 16.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters