Top U.S. Scientists Urge Trump To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal

Dozens of top U.S. scientists have called on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to uphold the nuclear deal reached with Iran, calling it “a strong bulwark against an Iranian nuclear-weapons program.”

Under the 2015 agreement, Iran has significantly limited its controversial nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

“We urge you to preserve this critical U.S. strategic asset,” the letter issued on January 2 said.

During the presidential campaign, Trump called the accord “the worst deal ever negotiated” and said that dismantling it would be his “number-one priority.”

The letter says that the deal “has dramatically reduced the risk that Iran could suddenly produce significant quantities of nuclear-weapon materials.”

The letter was organized by physicist Richard L. Garwin, known for helping design the world’s first hydrogen bomb.

The 37 signatories of the letter include a Nobel Laureate, former White House science advisers and prominent academics.

Based on reporting by the New York Times

