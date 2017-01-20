Trump To Be Sworn In As 45th U.S. President

Hundreds of thousands of people are gathering in Washington to celebrate or protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

Former presidents and first ladies -- including Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, Trump's rival in the presidential election –- are to attend the swearing-in ceremony before noon local time.

Members of Congress will also be there, although one-third of the House Democrats have said they will boycott the event, which is held on the National Mall facing the Capitol.

Security is tight with thousands of law-enforcement officers deployed and kilometers of crowd barriers set up as about 900,000 people are expected to turn out in the capital for the inauguration, including thousands of protesters.

Trump won the November 8 election after a controversial campaign, and millions Americans still reject his presidency.

Earlier this week, a Washington Post-ABC News survey found Trump's 40 percent approval rating was the lowest of any incoming president-elect since Jimmy Carter in 1977.

But some Trump fans who came to Washington were optimistic about Trump's prospects.

"We're hoping for good weather and hoping for some unity," Jon-Paul Oldham, a firefighter from the state of Connecticut, told the Associated Press news agency. He said everyone should want Trump to succeed.

"Wanting him to fail is like wanting the plane to crash, but you're on the plane," Oldham said.

Anti-Trump Protests

Trump opponents were planning to hold anti-Trump protests throughout central Washington. One of the largest such demonstrations is to be organized by the ANSWER Coalition, an umbrella group consisting of antiwar and civil rights organizations.

"It's Day One, we're saying, of a larger era of resistance, and we believe we're going to send a very powerful message to Trump and the government," said Ben Becker, an organizer with the group. "The Trump agenda is very comprehensive. It includes attacks on Muslims, immigrants, on women's rights, on workers' rights."

WATCH: Profile -- Donald Trump, America's Next President

Addressing supporters in Washington late on January 19, Trump pledged to unify what he called a divided nation and to make the country great "for all of our people."

"We're going to do things that haven't been done for our country for many, many decades," the 70-year-old Republican told a cheering crowd of thousands in front of the Lincoln Memorial after a concert that ended in a burst of fireworks.

"It's going to change, I promise you," he added.

"It's a movement like we've never seen anywhere in the world," the president-elect also said. "You're not forgotten any more... We're going to get it turned around. We're going to bring our jobs back."

WATCH: Trump Thanks Supporters At Preinaugural Concert



On the streets of New York, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and other celebrities and politicians joined several thousand protesters to voice their concerns about Trump on the eve of his inauguration.

"Whatever happens, we Americans, we New Yorkers, we patriots, will stand united for our rights and for the rights of our fellow citizens," De Niro said.

Confirmation hearings for Trump's cabinet nominees this week have been marked by often testy questions from lawmakers, particularly Democrats, amid concerns about the nominees' qualifications and potential conflicts of interest.

Earlier this month, U.S. intelligence agencies said they had concluded "with high confidence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election."

They also charged that Putin and the Russian government "developed a clear preference" for Trump over his rival in the November 8 vote, Hillary Clinton.

Rolling Back Obama Policies

While speaking of unity, Trump was readying a raft of dramatic measures to roll back achievements of his predecessor Barack Obama through a series of executive orders targeting Obama's policies.

"Trump is a man of action, not words, and you'll hear that tomorrow," said incoming White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Among his first actions, aides say, will be a freeze on U.S. government hiring, suspension of climate change regulations, suspension of immigration from countries associated with Islamic extremism, withdrawal from a trans-Pacific trade agreement Obama negotiated, lifting of restrictions on coal mining and oil drilling, and halt to federal funding for U.S. "sanctuary cities" which refuse to arrest immigrants living in the country illegally.

In Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was "ready to walk its part of the path to move the dialogue with Washington into constructive mode in order to find effective answers to the challenges of terrorism and other multiple modern challenges first of all."

Trump has said he wants to improve U.S.-Russia relations, which have sunk to lows unseen since the Cold War amid rancor over Moscow's seizure of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, its backing of separatists in eastern Ukraine, its involvement in the Syrian conflict, and other issues.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and the BBC

