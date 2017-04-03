Trump Son-In-Law, Adviser Arrives In Iraq, U.S. Says

A senior Trump administration official said that Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's senior adviser and his son-in-law, has arrived in Iraq with the highest-ranking Pentagon general.

The announcement late on April 2 said Kushner was traveling with Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The official said Kushner wanted show support for the Iraqi government and to see conditions on the ground in the country for himself.

Other details about the visit are not being released.

Kushner has beeny involved in selecting presidential staff members and has advised on relations with the Middle East, Canada, and Mexico.

Has been asked to launche task force intended to modernize government using methods taken from the business world.

Kushner is married to Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP