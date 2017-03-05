Reports: Trump Could Sign New Travel Order As Soon As March 6

U.S. news agencies are reporting that President Donald Trump is planning to sign an updated executive order banning travel from a number of Muslim-majority countries as soon as March 6.

Politico and CNN cited an administration official as saying the signing was planned to be held at the Department of Homeland Security. The official added, however, that the president's timing could still change.

The original order on January 27 barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for a 90-day period, suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days, and indefinitely stopped the processing of refugees from Syria.

The seven Muslim-majority countries in the original order were Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

The order was later blocked by U.S. federal court judges, and the White House has said Trump was planning to issue a revised order.

Trump has said the action is needed to prevent potential terrorists from entering the United States.

The reports said it was unclear how much the new order would differ from the original order.

The president was meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and White House adviser Steve Bannon at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on March 4 to finalize the order, media reports said.

