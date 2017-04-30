Thousands March In U.S. To Protest Trump Climate Policies

WASHINGTON -- Tens of thousands of people have marched through the U.S. capital and in other locations around the nation for a second straight weekend, challenging President Donald Trump and his policies on climate change and the environment.

The main event in the April 29 protests, called the People's Climate March, was in Washington, D.C., where tens of thousands of people swarmed near the White House and near Trump International Hotel as temperatures soared past 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius).

Protesters expressed anger over the Trump administration's proposal of deep cuts for the Environmental Protection Agency, the federal agency that enforces U.S. environmental laws.

The White House is also considering withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, which more than 190 countries including the United States signed in hopes of curbing global warming.

And Trump has called for undoing regulations that limit coal-burning power plants, and allowing more oil and gas drilling in national parks.

During his campaign, Trump called climate change a "hoax" perpetrated to benefit China.

Marchers in Washington held signs saying, "The seas are rising and so are we" and "Don't be a fossil fool."

At least 300 similar protests were held in cities around the United States and other countries, organizers said.

While Washington crowds marched through the sweltering heat, protesters braved snow in Denver and rain in Chicago, where demonstrators gathered outside Trump Tower.

Trump, meanwhile, left Washington on April 29 to attend a campaign-like rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to mark his 100th day in office.

When reporters asked what he would tell the protesters, Trump said, "“Enjoy the day, enjoy the weather."

Last weekend, thousands of scientists and their supporters rallied in Washington to criticize the Trump administration's policies on science and research.

With reporting by AP and Reuters

