Trump Inauguration Live Blog

-- The United States is scheduled to swear in 70-year-old Donald J. Trump, a Republican, as its 45th president in a major ceremony in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., shortly before noon local time.

-- The day includes the administration of the presidential oath of office to Trump and a public oath to his running mate, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, an inaugural address by the president to set a tone for his four-year administration, and an inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.

-- Security is tight with as many as 900,000 people expected to turn out in Washington for the event, including thousands of protesters.

-- After the ceremony, outgoing two-term Democratic President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, will leave the Capitol to begin their post-White House lives.

-- In a speech on the eve of the inauguration, Trump vowed that "We're going to unify our country." He also pledged, "We're going to get it turned around. We're going to bring our jobs back."