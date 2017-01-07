After Hacking Report Release, Trump Again Promises Good Ties With Russia

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump has again vowed to improve relations with Moscow, one day after a U.S. intelligence report found that Russia's president had personally ordered a cybercampaign to benefit Trump's election bid.



In a post to Twitter on January 7, Trump repeated past statements that he wants to work with Moscow to solve global problems.



"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only 'stupid' people, or fools, would think that it is bad!" Trump wrote in the post.

"We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!" he said.

The declassified intelligence report released on January 6 concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hacking campaign to help Trump and influence the U.S. election.