Trump Son-In-Law, Adviser Jared Kushner Visits Iraq

Jared Kushner, a son-in-law and senior adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, visited Iraq with the highest-ranking Pentagon general.

The visit on April 3 was first confirmed by a senior administration official who said Kushner was invited by Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The official said Kushner wanted to see the situation in Iraq for himself and show support for the Iraqi government.

Dunford said he invited Kushner and Tom Bossert, White House homeland security adviser, to accompany him so they could hear "first-hand and unfiltered" from military advisers about the situation on the ground and interact with U.S. forces.

Dunford told a small group of reporters traveling with the U.S. delegation that he extended the invitation weeks ago.

Kushner, who has no previous diplomatic or government experience, has been involved in selecting presidential staff members and has advised on relations with the Middle East, Canada, and Mexico.

Kushner is married to Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka.

Trump has tasked him with trying to bring peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

