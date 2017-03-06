Report: Revised Trump Travel Order Expected To Be Signed

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to soon sign a revised executive order temporarily barring entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries, U.S. news media are reporting.

The Associated Press, citing a White House official, said that plans are on track for Trump to sign the order on March 6.

Trump's original order temporarily barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for a 90-day period, suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days, and indefinitely stopped the processing of refugees from Syria.

The seven countries were Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and Libya.

However, several people familiar with the planning have said Iraq is expected to be left off the new order.

The Pentagon and State Department reportedly sought to keep Iraq off the temporary ban list in consideration for its role in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

Trump’s original order, issued January 27, was later blocked by U.S. federal court judges, and the White House has said the president was planning to issue a revised order.

The White House has not officially confirmed that the order will be signed on March 6.

