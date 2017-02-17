Car Bomb In Southeast Turkey Kills Child, Wounds 15
A provincial governor in southeastern Turkey says a 3-year-old boy was killed and 15 people were injured by an explosion near a housing complex for judges and prosecutors.
Turkey's official Anadolu news agency quoted Sanliurfa Province Governor Gungor Azim Tuna as saying the blast on February 17 was a car bomb detonated by remote control in the mainly Kurdish town of of Viransehir near the border with Syria.
Tuna said the dead child was the son of a court worker.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Turkey has been hit by a series of violent attacks during the past two years that Ankara has blamed either on the so-called Islamic State (IS) extremist group or Kurdish militants who have waged a decades-long insurgency in the region.
Kurdish groups have renewed their attacks since a cease-fire collapsed in 2015.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has targeted police and government housing complexes with car bombs in the past.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
