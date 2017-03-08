German FM Says Turkey, Germany Must Rebuild Friendship 'Step By Step'

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has said Germany and Turkey must work toward restoring ties damaged by several diplomatic rows, but warned Ankara that making a comparison to Nazis in any dispute is a "red line that cannot be crossed."

Speaking after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Berlin on March 8, Gabriel said that, despite the differences on both sides, "there is no alternative to dialogue because that is the only way we can return step by step to a normal and friendly relationship."

The meeting was the first one between the two governments since the recent arrest of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel in Turkey and a diplomatic row over Turkish campaigning in Germany for a constitutional referendum to enhance President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers. Some 1.4 million Turks in Germany are eligible to vote in the April 16 referendum.

Several scheduled campaign meetings of Turkish officials with their diaspora in Germany were canceled last week, prompting Erdogan to accuse Germany of "Nazi practices."

His remark immediately drew a sharp response from Chancellor Angela Merkel's office, which said the Nazi reference was "absurd and out of place."

Gabriel said he addressed the referendum and campaigning by Turkish ministers in Germany as well as Yucel's arrest, which he referred to as "wrong and inappropriate."

The meeting came a day after Cavusoglu addressed Turks outside his country's consulate in Hamburg. The venue he had initially planned to use was canceled, citing fire-safety concerns.

