Turkey Formally Protests Minister's Expulsion From Netherlands

Turkey has summoned a Dutch envoy in Ankara to formally protest the expulsion of a Turkish minister from the Netherlands and what it described as the "disproportionate" use of force against demonstrators in a protest that ensued.

The move came after Dutch authorities expelled Turkish Family Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya and prevented Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the Netherlands.

The two ministers had planned to address rallies on March 12 in support of a Turkish referendum scheduled for next month that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan increased presidential powers.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned the Dutch Embassy's charge d'affaires, Daan Feddo Huisinga, on March 13 and handed him two written complaints.

On March 12, Dutch police used dogs and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters waving Turkish flags outside the consulate in the city of Rotterdam.

Erdogan vowed to retaliate against the Netherlands after claiming that "Nazism is alive in the West."

