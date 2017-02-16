Accessibility links

U.S. Ambassador To UN Says U.S. Still Backs Two-State Solution To Israel-Palestinian Conflict

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (file photo)

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has denied that the United States was abandoning its insistence on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Haley's statement on February 16 came a day after President Donald Trump said the United States would not insist on a two-state solution.

Haley said there was no change in the long-standing U.S. policy.

"Anybody that wants to say the United States does not support the two-state solution, that would be an error," Haley told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

"We absolutely support a two-state solution, but we are thinking out of the box as well," she said after a UN Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump, at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 15, shocked many observers when he seemed to signal a change in U.S. thinking.

"I'm looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like," Trump said.

That was seen as a break from the previous U.S. policy on recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a final Middle East peace deal.

Pressed by reporters on February 16, Haley repeated three times that the U.S. backs a two-state solution.

She also accused the UN of anti-Israel bias and said criticism of Israel had turned the world body into "more of a divider than a uniter" on the Middle East peace process.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP
