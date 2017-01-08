May To Reveal Brexit Plans 'In Coming Weeks'

British Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected assertions that her plans for her country's withdrawal from the European Union are "muddled," saying that she will present details of her plans "over the coming weeks."

In an interview with Sky News on January 8, May said she was determined to get "the right deal internationally, but...also...a fair deal at home."

Earlier the same day, Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said it was "unacceptable" that her country knows little about May's plans even though it has been six months since the United Kingdom passed a referendum on leaving the bloc.

"I don't feel as if I know any more about [May's] negotiating objectives today than I did six months ago," Sturgeon said.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Sky News