Ukraine Bars Russia's Eurovision Contestant Over Crimea Visit

Ukraine's main state security agency says it has barred Russia's contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest from entering the country.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has prohibited Russian Federation citizen Yulia Samoilova from entering Ukrainian territory for a period of three years," agency spokeswoman Olena Hitlyanska said on Facebook on March 22.

She said the decision was based on information indicating that Samoilova had violated Ukrainian law, an apparent reference to a visit by the singer to Crimea in 2015 -- the year after Russia seized control of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine.

Ukrainian law enables the government to ban people who have traveled to Crimea without obtaining prior permission from Kyiv. Ukraine last year blacklisted 140 Russian performing artists on those grounds.

Ukraine won the right to host the colorful annual song contest this year when its contestant won in 2016.

The final will be held on May 13 in Kyiv.

Russia took control of Crimea in March 2014, after sending in troops and staging a referendum considered by most countries worldwide as illegitimate.

With reporting by Unian and Interfax

