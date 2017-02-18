Poroshenko Received 'Very Strong Message Supporting Ukraine' From Top U.S. Officials

MUNICH, Germany -- Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he received a "very strong message supporting Ukraine" in a meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and recent talks with other top U.S. officials.



Poroshenko spoke to reporters after talks with Pence on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18.



Asked whether he was concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his administration were sending mixed signals on Ukraine, Poroshenko dismissed that notion.



"There is no difference" of opinion, he said, citing the meeting with Pence and recent phone conversations with Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.



Trump suggested during the election campaign that he would consider lifting sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration in response to its seizure of Crimea from Ukraine and support for separatists in the country's east.



But senior U.S. officials have taken a tougher stance in recent weeks, saying that Russia must return Crimea and de-escalate violence in eastern Ukraine.