Ukrainian President Appoints Gaidar As Adviser

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has appointed Maria Gaidar, a former politician and activist in Russia, as an adviser.

Poroshenko's March 28 decree on Gaidar's appointment was posted on his website on April 5.

Gaidar, 34, is the daughter of the late Yegor Gaidar, a reformist prime minister under Russian President Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s.

Gaidar is a lawmaker in Ukraine's Odesa region, where she served as acting deputy governor from July 2015 to May 2016. She obtained Ukrainian citizenship in 2015.

She resigned as deputy governor in May 2016 after a new law barring regional lawmakers from simultaneously holding state posts took effect, but she remained in the regional administration as an adviser to then-Governor Mikheil Saakashvili.

Gaidar, a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is a former deputy governor of Russia's Kirov region.

