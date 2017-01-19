Ukraine Leader Confident Of Support From Trump Against Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is expressing confidence that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression despite his desire to mend ties with Moscow.

In interviews with The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Reuters at the Davos economic summit in Switzerland on January 18, Poroshenko said supportive statements from Trump's cabinet nominees in confirmation hearings in the past week have given him reason for optimism.

"We are enjoying the strong bipartisan support" in the United States, Poroshenko told the Journal. "I am absolutely sure that the continuation of our cooperation with the United States will be very effective."

Poroshenko said that he plans to visit Washington next month and he hopes to meet with Trump. He added that he respects the choice of voters in Western democratic elections and "is ready to work with any leaders."

In the Journal interview, he warned against lifting sanctions against Russia -- something Trump has suggested he might do -- saying it would be "dangerous" for the security of the West.

In the Reuters interview, he said Trump's backing of the sanctions would show the United States is "great again."

