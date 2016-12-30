Interview: Three Senior U.S. Senators Take Hard Line On Russia

Three senior United States senators have taken a strict line on Russia's actions in Ukraine, and the Kremlin's alleged interference in the recent U.S. presidential election. In an interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian service during a visit to Kyiv, Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), John McCain (R-Arizona) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) all said they supported stronger sanctions against Russia. They discussed moves to reverse Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and further U.S. backing for the Ukrainian military in its battle with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.