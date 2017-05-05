UN Chief 'Encouraged' By Syrian Safe Zone Deal Between Russia, Iran, Turkey

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged by an agreement signed on May 4 between Turkey, Russia, and Iran to set up safe zones in Syria and de-escalate fighting, his spokesman said.

"It will be crucial to see this agreement actually improve the lives of Syrians," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late on May 4.

Within the safe zones, which would be set up by June 4, the agreement provides for a cease-fire, a ban on all overflights, rapid deliveries of humanitarian aid to the designated areas, and the return of refugees.

Guterres "welcomed the commitments to ceasing the use of all weapons, particularly aerial assets" and to quickly delivering medical aid and basic necessities, said Dujarric.

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura described the agreement as "an important, promising positive step in the right direction."

The safe zone pact was opposed by Syrian rebel groups, however, which in particular objected to a provision designating Iran as a guarantor of the cease-fire. The United States also raised concerns about Iran's role in the deal.

Based on reporting by AFP and TASS